Tahoe’s Heavenly, Kirkwood, Northstar; Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows Ski Resorts Nearby – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Vail Resorts announced Saturday that it would shut down operations at its ski areas across the country, including Heavenly Valley, Kirkwood, and Northstar in the Lake Tahoe area for at least a week due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. .

Hours later, Alterra Mountain Company destinations announced that it would also close operations at its Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain stations in California. Those resorts will be closed indefinitely.

"I apologize for the inconvenience this brief notice will undoubtedly create," said Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory. "We look forward to welcoming him back to the mountains as circumstances improve."

Meanwhile, Vail Resorts said its 37 resorts would be closed on Sunday and would not reopen until at least March 22, while authorities are evaluating the impact of the virus outbreak.

The news of the closure came as the Tahoe area was preparing for a winter storm that was bringing up to 4 feet of new snow to the ski slopes.

"This has undoubtedly been an incredibly challenging time," company CEO Rob Katz said in a published statement announcing his decision to close the resorts. "With 37 resorts spread across 15 states and three countries, we, like the rest of the world, have been closely following every new development related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been in constant contact with local health officials for guidance. "

“Without a doubt, our top priority has been the health and well-being of our guests and employees and, to a lesser extent, the health and well-being of the communities where we operate. We know that every decision we make has a broad impact far beyond our operations. "

Resort officials said they would use the time while the resorts are closed to reevaluate their focus for the remainder of the season.

"Our lodging and property management operations will remain open to serve the guests we have on site or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this coming week," Katz said.

Authorities said all employees, both seasonal and year-round, would be paid during the eight-day period without the need to use vacation or sick time.

"This was not an easy decision to make as we deeply consider the impact it will have on our guests, employees and the people and businesses in our communities," said Katz. “We understand that this change can be confusing due to our communications of operational changes during the past week and as late as last night. Keep in mind that this has been a rapidly developing and constantly developing situation with new information from our communities coming to us day by day, if not on time, and we are trying to react as quickly as possible. ”

"We sincerely apologize to the guests who are currently at our resorts and those who were planning to come during this time."

Authorities said the refund information can be found on the company's website.