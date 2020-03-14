Taco Bell prepares to possibly close dining rooms, only offers delivery and delivery services – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Like many other companies across the country, Taco Bell is planning ways to fine-tune operations if necessary due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Mark King wrote in a statement Friday night that Taco Bell locations in the US USA They are preparing for the possibility of serving only guests through a delivery or delivery service.

"If we needed to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of interactions with guests and further allowing social estrangement," said King. "We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while also keeping our team members safe and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love."

King also announced that due to the pandemic, Taco Bell is updating its disease policy in US locations. USA He said employees who must stay home or work in a restaurant that has been closed will continue to be paid. King said the company is working with franchise partners to encourage them to do the same.

"Our goal is to be the safest place to eat and the safest place to work," he said in the statement.

King said customers will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.