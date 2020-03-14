Syrian War: Idlib residents struggle with everyday life | News

%MINIFYHTML571d4da23b29a0da83bc5b1ded55d89711% %MINIFYHTML571d4da23b29a0da83bc5b1ded55d89712%

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire remains largely in Idlib, the last remaining area in the hands of Syrian rebels.

But for the nearly one million people displaced by the latest fighting, finding refuge is a daily struggle.

Some have even been forced to live in cemeteries.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Hatay, near the Turkey-Syria border.