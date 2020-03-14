Suspected foul play after a woman was found dead inside her Denton home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead inside her Denton home on Friday night, and police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police said they responded to a house in the 800 block of Cross Timber Street around 5:15 p.m. after a person said he went to see his mother but found her dead.

Police said foul play is suspected, and they believe she had been dead for several days. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

There have been no arrests as the police continue to investigate the killing.

Anyone who may have information should call the police at 940.349.7986.

