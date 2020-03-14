Superior Court of Contra Costa temporarily closed due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – The Contra Costa County Superior Court will be temporarily closed at all locations until the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday.

The shutdown begins Monday, March 16, and court officials said they hope to reopen the locations before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. The court's website will be published with updates.

The closure will be in effect for most court cases. The jurors who were ordered to appear in court for criminal trials by Monday, March 16, have yet to report to the court as ordered, and the judges in those cases will provide further guidance on how the cases will proceed.

"The Court appreciates the careful balance that must be maintained between the timely administration of justice and the protection of public health and safety," the court said in a statement.

The Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court has issued an emergency order for the closing of the court to be effectively a holiday with respect to legal or other deadlines.

The court had these instructions for people who were scheduled to enter the courthouse during closing:

If you have a scheduled hearing, it will be reinstated at a later date. Notice of the new date will be sent to you or your attorney.

If you have scheduled jury duty, your service will be rescheduled and the new date will be mailed to you.

Any prosecution in custody will be handled in Martinez, but all courts are closed to the public.

Court officials emphasized that the shutdown "is not in response to a specific notice of exposure at any Court facility or Court staff," but was with great caution to limit the spread of the new virus.

The Santa Clara County Superior Court also issued an emergency order on Friday, ordering that many court cases be rescheduled until after April 5. Topics include:

• Trials by civil and testamentary juries, except in ongoing trials

• Small claims motions, trials and appeals

• Most traffic matters, except rehearsals

• Many family audiences

• Most guardianship and adoption procedures

• Many criminal trials

If you have a subject you want to check, please do it here: http://www.scscourt.org/online_services/case_info.shtml

