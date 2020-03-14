Super Rugby will be suspended for & # 39; foreseeable future & # 39; due to the coronavirus pandemic | Rugby Union News







Super Rugby will be on hold at the end of matches this weekend due to fears about the global coronavirus pandemic, organizers confirmed.

The move comes in the wake of new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday with the aim of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that all who enter the country after midnight Sunday must isolate themselves for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak.

SANZAAR, who runs the Southern Hemisphere club competition, said Saturday that "he has no choice but to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby tournament,quot; for the foreseeable future after ACT Brumbies hosts the New South Wales Waratahs on Sunday. .

"Following a conference call from the SANZAAR Executive Committee (EXCO) in response to the New Zealand Government's announcement that all returning travelers will have to isolate themselves for 14 days, including Super Rugby players, SANZAAR believes it has no choice but to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby Tournament at the end of this weekend's games for the foreseeable future, "SANZAAR said in a statement.

"Five New Zealand teams play in the 15-team Super Rugby tournament and SANZAAR fully understands the directive issued by the New Zealand Government due to global concerns about the COVID-19 virus and the primary goal of reducing exposure and spread of the virus. "

