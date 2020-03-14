Super Rugby: Blues, Crusaders and Reds win | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML4eb291c4bf81887d314d54f990f4bce511% %MINIFYHTML4eb291c4bf81887d314d54f990f4bce512%





Rieko Ioane doubled when the Blues won again in Super Rugby

Summarizes all the action from Saturday's Super Rugby as the best of the southern hemisphere club game take on the victorious Blues, Crusaders and Reds …

Blues 43-10 Lions

Winger Rieko Ioane scored two attempts when the Blues outscored the South African Lions 43-10, recording their first home win of the season.

The match continued a major revival for Ioane, who lost his All Blacks starting spot at last year's World Cup in Japan. The Blues last won the Super Rugby title in 2003, but, with recent wins over New Zealand rivals and in home and away games, they are beginning to form as title contenders.

The game was tight at first and the Blues led only 15-10 after 35 minutes. But a penalty attempt just before the break, for a professional foul by Lions' flanker Ruan Vermaak, gave the Blues a comfortable lead and confidence to enter the second half.

Ioane scored the game's first attempt in the eighth minute, using her power instead of speed to break through the Lions' defense. The Lions responded with their only attempt in the 16th minute, breaking the Blues' resistance after multiple phases.

Excellent attempt by defender Stephen Perofeta after a Lions trade gave the Blues a 15-10 lead and the penalty attempt put them comfortably ahead at halftime.

Ioane marked her second place shortly after the break when the Blues became increasingly dominant. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti's and Hoskins Sotutu's attempts gave the Blues a valuable bonus point.

Sunwolves 14-49 Crusaders

Defending champions Crusaders, reduced to 13 men in the final 15 minutes, stuttered to a 49-14 victory over the Japan Sunwolves in Brisbane. The match was transferred from Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

At first, a crusader lineup of crusaders lacked the cohesion to bring down a stubborn Sunwolves defense. Full-back George Bridge brought a touch of class, providing the last attempted pass to Sevu Reece and Tom Christie that gave the Crusaders a 14-7 lead at halftime.

The Crusaders started the second half with an attempt, but the Sunwolves responded with a good solo attempt by Garth April to keep the game close at 21-14 after 55 minutes.

Reece's second and an attempt by Sione Havili gave the Crusaders a 35-14 lead before they were reduced to 14 men when Hugh Roach's replacement was elbowed a red card. They were reduced to 13 men when Reece received a yellow card, but still made attempts with Braydon Ennor and Fergus Burke.

Reds 41-17 Bulls

In Brisbane, in the second half of the doubleheader that included the Crusaders and Sunwolves, the Queensland Reds returned from a 17-0 deficit after 20 minutes to beat the Bulls 41-17.

The Reds scored three attempts in each half to claim just their second win of the season, with Queensland captain Liam Wright leading the way.

Only 7,335 fans attended matches in Brisbane, with many virus-related warnings of large gatherings ahead of a government edict banning nonessential gatherings of more than 500 people starting Monday that could end the Super Rugby season.

Wright opened the scoring for the Reds with a pick and drive effort, but it was his defensive effort a few minutes later that turned the game. With the Reds defending deep within their own territory, Wright made a tackle to save Rosko Speckman. He followed that up with a rotation at tackle, earning a penalty kick while trying to steal the ball.

Soon after, Isaac Lucas scored a brilliant team attempt that went through several hands before diving into the line to help the Reds move less than three points at halftime. The Reds scored three attempts in 12 minutes in the second half to complete the comeback.

Jaguares vs Highlanders (11pm)

Saturday's game between the Jaguars and the Highlanders in Buenos Aires will be played without fans after the mayor of Buenos Aires banned mass gatherings.