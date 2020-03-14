Stunning iPhone 12 design video showcases Apple's new leaked color – BGR

Apple's iPhone 12 will feature a major redesign, marking the first time in three years that Apple will launch a new iPhone model with an updated design.

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch Apple models in 2020 with a new look with flat metal edges reminiscent of the beloved design of the iPhone 5.

The high-end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be available in an all-new color that was recently leaked, and now a new video imagines Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro in the stunning new color.

When it comes to Apple's iPhone 12 launch and its expected iPhone 9 launch in the coming weeks, everything seems to be up in the air right now. A report yesterday suggested that Apple will completely cancel its iPhone 9 launch next month not because of manufacturing issues, but because the company doesn't want to encourage people to flock to its stores in light of the new coronavirus outbreak. As a reminder, iPhone 9 is also known as "iPhone SE 2,quot;, and is expected to be a lower-cost iPhone starting at $ 399 that uses the iPhone 8 design with updated specs in line with iPhone 11.

When it comes to Apple's new flagship iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, things are even less clear right now. Numerous reports suggest that the COVID-19 outbreak will force Apple to delay its iPhone 12 launch until October or possibly November, although the company could still announce the phones in September. That does not sound too terrible, but there is a small problem: many experts believe that the coronavirus outbreak will continue to get worse and worse in the coming months. If so, it is unknown what will happen to Apple's plans for the iPhone 12. As of Thursday morning, there are more than 120,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 and the spread is not expected to diminish anytime soon. . Regardless of when Apple finally launches its iPhone 12 line, however, we already know a lot about the new design and features thanks to numerous leaks from trusted sources. Now a new video helps visualize everything we've heard, and it also shows off Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro in the stunning new color that leaked earlier this year.

Most of what we know so far about Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series smartphones comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He has been the most prolific and accurate Apple connoisseur for years, and has had a lot to say about the iPhone 12 series since even before the iPhone 11 was released.

According to Kuo reports, Apple will launch not three but four new models this year. Two will be iPhone 12 models with different screen sizes, and then there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apparently, all four phones will feature OLED displays and 5G support, while iPhone 12 Pro phones will get updated triple-lens rear camera systems with a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor.

A more recent leak of the iPhone 12 from a new source that has been recently active suggests that Apple's upcoming new iPhone 12 models will get an even bigger camera upgrade than we thought. That leak also outlined some supposed new features and updates that are supposed to hit Apple's new iPhones, but the same source also had some interesting iPhone 12 data to share in January.

In the previous leak, Max Weinbach claimed that Apple plans to launch the iPhone 12 Pro in an exciting new color that will replace Midnight Green in Apple's current line of iPhone 11 Pro. The new color is supposedly called Midnight Blue, and it is reported to be a deep navy blue that will be available alongside Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Deep navy blue sounds much more attractive than the dark green color currently available, and now a new video created by YouTube channel Technizo tries to visualize the iPhone 12 Pro in the stunning new color.

Most of the video shows the Apple iPhone 12 Pro design leaked in Space Gray, and it's pretty close to what we hope to see later this year when Apple officially removes the packaging from the iPhone 12 Pro. The big mistake with this video is The same bug we've seen in countless other iPhone 12 Pro visualizations: Apple's new Pro models will have a triple-lens rear camera with a small additional ToF sensor added. hand, shows a four-lens camera.

The Midnight Blue iPhone 12 Pro makes its first appearance around the 53-second mark, and the tone shown in the video looks like it could be quite close to the real one. We won't know for sure until Apple unveils the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro next September, but you can watch the video below to stay tuned in the meantime.