Stephen and Ayesha Curry are working through their foundation to help feed students in the Oakland community after schools close

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many school systems across the country have canceled school for the remainder of the month to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Although students will be home after school, many people have recognized that many students receive 1-2 meals a day while at school. Therefore, it creates a concern that those students may go hungry now that the school has temporarily closed.

On Friday night, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry announced that they will do their part to help feed children within the Oakland community while schools are closed.

The Curries partnered with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America through their "Eat, Learn, Play Foundation,quot; to combat child hunger in the Oakland area.

Ayesha saidOakland has just announced that schools will close until April due to the COVID-19 crisis. While we support this decision, we are concerned about what this means for child hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland trust their school for more than 2 meals each day and our "Eat, Learn, Play Foundation,quot; is donating to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America to help ensure that no child has to worry about where their next meal comes while schools are closed. "

Check out their ad below:

Earlier On the day, Steph had gone viral after being seen coughing while answering questions during a press conference. The spread of the coronavirus has caused many people to become more cautious, and it appears that Steph was very self-conscious and made sure to hold back so that people didn't get the wrong idea.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94