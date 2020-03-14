Steph, Ayesha Curry help feed thousands of Oakland students during Coronavirus school closings – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped forward to help the thousands of Oakland children affected by school closings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They have partnered with the Alameda County Food Bank to provide a million meals to students who need them and are asking others to join their cause.

"We want to make sure we meet with everyone and that these children don't wonder where their next meal will come from," says Ayesya.

Steph added: "I hope you can join the fight with us and support others as we go through this uncertain time in our community."

Approximately 18,000 children depend on the free or reduced breakfast and lunch they receive at school.

Oakland Unified says 12 of its sites will provide take-out meals while campuses are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Currys opened a restaurant in San Francisco last year.

Steph Curry is not playing, after a long recovery, due to interruption of NBA play. On Friday, Warriors owners, players and coaches donated $ 1 million to help Chase Arena employees who are unable to work as the NBA season is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.