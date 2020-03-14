Stassi Schroeder shows & # 39; & # 39; Chic as S – t & # 39; & # 39; Home renovations

Stassi Schroeder is showing the brightness of your home.
Earlier this year, in January, Bravo's star Vanderpumps Rules and his boo Beau Clark He bought a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills for a whopping $ 1.7 million and became the proud owner of a stunning Mediterranean-style property with all the amenities that the newlywed couple could want or need.
Now Schroeder shares his latest home improvement updates and it's safe to say we're taking all the screenshots for inspo.
On Instagram Stories, Schroeder shared a couple of "house updates,quot;, starting with a "before,quot; and "after,quot; photo of his staircase at home.
In his previous image, Schroeder's staircase was painted brown and beige, and in the subsequent image, it had more of a pop of color when the star did it again with a black and white paint job.
In another Instagram Story video, he shared a look at what appears to be a living room or media room on the second floor. "That Swiss Coffee paint color is everything, clean / chic like s – t," Schroeder wrote in his video, tagging Behr Paint. "I can't wait to decorate this !!!!"
After sharing her home improvement updates, Schroder shared a video of the Instagram story with her "roommates,quot; Tom Schwartz Y Katie Maloney-Schwartz enjoying Bloody Marys.
Stassi Schroeder / Instagram
"The best weather for Bloody Marys," he said on video. "If we're going to quarantine, we might as well see Desperate Housewives of New York and do a little Bloody Mary."
Instagram / Stassi Schroeder
