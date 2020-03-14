Stassi Schroeder shows & # 39; & # 39; Chic as S – t & # 39; & # 39; Home renovations

Stassi Schroeder is showing the brightness of your home.

Earlier this year, in January, Bravo's star Vanderpumps Rules and his boo Beau Clark He bought a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills for a whopping $ 1.7 million and became the proud owner of a stunning Mediterranean-style property with all the amenities that the newlywed couple could want or need.

%MINIFYHTML01706178f1fb17fc8ad0a3ad224ca11913% %MINIFYHTML01706178f1fb17fc8ad0a3ad224ca11914%

Now Schroeder shares his latest home improvement updates and it's safe to say we're taking all the screenshots for inspo.

%MINIFYHTML01706178f1fb17fc8ad0a3ad224ca11915% %MINIFYHTML01706178f1fb17fc8ad0a3ad224ca11916%

On Instagram Stories, Schroeder shared a couple of "house updates,quot;, starting with a "before,quot; and "after,quot; photo of his staircase at home.

In his previous image, Schroeder's staircase was painted brown and beige, and in the subsequent image, it had more of a pop of color when the star did it again with a black and white paint job.

In another Instagram Story video, he shared a look at what appears to be a living room or media room on the second floor. "That Swiss Coffee paint color is everything, clean / chic like s – t," Schroeder wrote in his video, tagging Behr Paint. "I can't wait to decorate this !!!!"