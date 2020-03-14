Staples Center Donates Food to Homeless Services Amid Event Suspensions – Up News Info Los Angeles

This afternoon, the STAPLES Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have been wasted due to the recent suspension of events in the arena. Donations were made to both The Midnight Mission and the Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center, both located in downtown Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QTkoQ8WXG2
– STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) March 14, 2020
Due to the suspension of the events, food on the premises would have been wasted, but the Staples Center decided to give what they have to The Midnight Mission and Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center.
Staples Center said its partners with Levy Restaurants and its chef team delivered the food to the groups with the help of the Rank and Rally warehouse teams.
The Midnight Mission has been helping homeless people in the Los Angeles area since 1914. The Los Angeles Mission was originally founded in 1936.
Both organizations provide housing and services, including counseling, career preparation, food, education, transitional housing, and more.
