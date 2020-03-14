Stanford tests positive for COVID-19; Students Ordered Off Campus for Wednesday – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD (Up News Info SF) – Stanford University officials announced the first confirmation Friday that a college student tested positive for COVID-19 and set a deadline Wednesday afternoon for nearly all students to be released from the campus.

The infected student is isolating himself and the campus is working to trace the student's close contacts and inform them, according to a statement from the office of university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

"Clearly, we need to take a next wave of action to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Tesier-Lavigne said in the statement.

"Unfortunately, we need you to make plans to leave campus as soon as possible, but no later than Wednesday, March 18 at 5 pm We encourage you to make your plans quickly as the external environment is changing rapidly and we do not know if it will they may impose additional restrictions or when, ”the president said, giving only a few exceptions for international students who cannot travel and students who are homeless.

Colleges, universities and school districts in the region have canceled face-to-face classes for several weeks, including in Piedmont, San Leandro, Oakland, San Francisco, West Contra Costa and Berkeley.

