Stabbed man trying to panic Buy supplies of coronavirus at Sam & # 39; s Club! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Coronavirus has gripped the United States, and panic is beginning to settle across the country.

And yesterday things got out of control when a man was stabbed to death at a Sam & # 39; s Club outside of Atlanta.

Here's the video – WARNING GRAPH

According to police in Hiram, Georgia, a man was stabbed by a broken wine bottle on Thursday, when he was shopping for supplies at the local Sam & # 39; s Club.

The victim was in the hallway of the Walmart store in a motorized shopping cart, when another family was trying to get to the same place. The man in the motorized cart allegedly hit the family cart, which is when a woman in the family hits the victim.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here