Stabbed man trying to panic Buy supplies of coronavirus at Sam & # 39; s Club! (Video)

Coronavirus has gripped the United States, and panic is beginning to settle across the country.

And yesterday things got out of control when a man was stabbed to death at a Sam & # 39; s Club outside of Atlanta.

Here's the video – WARNING GRAPH

According to police in Hiram, Georgia, a man was stabbed by a broken wine bottle on Thursday, when he was shopping for supplies at the local Sam & # 39; s Club.

The victim was in the hallway of the Walmart store in a motorized shopping cart, when another family was trying to get to the same place. The man in the motorized cart allegedly hit the family cart, which is when a woman in the family hits the victim.

Police later said that men from both sides grabbed bottles of wine and began beating each other.

According to police, the fight caused the destruction of bottles and multiple injuries.

The man in the motorized car was "stabbed,quot; and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

