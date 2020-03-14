Speaker Pelosi says family financial aid deal struck with Trump administration – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info News) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement with the Trump administration on the legislation to provide financial aid to families and workers most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, apparently ending a day of uncertain negotiations.

"We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve the pending challenges, and now we will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

Although President Trump told reporters early Friday that he was unhappy with the Democrats' bill and did not believe either side was giving enough, he tweeted on Friday night that he urged Democrats and Republicans to "join and vote YES!" He wrote that he hoped "to sign the final bill as soon as possible."

I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House tonight. This bill will follow my lead for free CoronaVirus testing and paid sick leave for our affected American workers. I have directed … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi noted that while Democrats could have passed the bill in the House without Republican help, he believed it was "important for us to assure the American people that we can work together to manage this crisis,quot;.

The law ensures paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, according to Pelosi. It also improves unemployment insurance. The legislation also increases federal funds for Medicaid and reinforces funding for food assistance programs.

Pelosi released a statement Friday afternoon promoting a legislative package to respond to the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The American people expect and deserve a coordinated, science-based and government-wide response," Pelosi said, adding that the legislation is "directly focused on supporting the families of the United States that should be our first priority." .

Pelosi emphasized the package's willingness to provide evidence at no cost, saying: "The three most important parts of this bill are the evidence, the evidence, the evidence."

The speaker also called for unity in the government to address the crisis.

"Working together, we will prevail once again and come out stronger than before," Pelosi concluded.

Pelosi has been in near constant contact with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the planned Senate recess next week has been canceled to address the virus.

“I am pleased that there are ongoing conversations between the Administration and President Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue fighting the coronavirus and keep our economy strong, "McConnell said in a tweet.

In a statement accompanying the law's announcement Wednesday, Pelosi said, "We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows that they can be tested for free."

"We cannot stop the coronavirus outbreak when workers are caught with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading disease and the salary their family cannot afford to lose," Pelosi continued. Initially, the House had planned to vote on the bill on Thursday morning, but lawmakers were still in talks with the Trump administration about the legislation to address the economic impact of the virus.

Last week, President Trump signed a $ 8.3 billion bill to respond to the crisis.

