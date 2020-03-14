Spain imposes an Italian-style blockade in an attempt to contain the coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTMLdfa9ee0c61edecb0001855c73b653fc411% %MINIFYHTMLdfa9ee0c61edecb0001855c73b653fc412%

Barcelona, ​​Spain – With the number of coronavirus cases spiraling to more than 6,000 and the death toll reaching 190, Spain on Saturday followed Italy and prepared to impose an unprecedented blockade.

The country's left-wing government declared a two-week state of emergency that will start on Monday at 07:00 GMT.

Some 47 million Spaniards must stay home in an attempt to contain an outbreak that has seen 1,500 new cases in the past 24 hours. Spain has the fifth highest number of cases in the world, behind China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Plus:

In practical terms, the emergency order means that Spaniards will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food, obtain medicine, see a doctor, leave the house for an emergency, or go to work.

Spain already has the feeling of a country that has closed for business, and the atmosphere is tense.

The crackdown began last week when schools closed, confining not only 15 million students to their homes, but also their parents.

Juggling childcare has proven to be a difficult balance for some.

In general, the bustling streets and central squares have been almost deserted in Madrid amid the spread of the coronavirus (Manu Fernández / AP Photo)

Begona López, 37, a marketing executive from Barcelona, ​​has a four-year-old son who is too young to understand why he is confined to his mother's tight apartment.

"My son has a habit of touching it all, so I can hardly get it out. It is not safe. He is walking the floor on his bike in his pajamas. I am not sure how much I can take from this," she said. he said to Al Jazeera.

Deserted cities

The streets of many cities were empty on Saturday, with bars, restaurants, clubs and other businesses abandoned. On many roads, there were few cars.

The government has ordered the population to work from home, or "telework," as it is called in Spanish. Public transportation will continue to operate to ensure that those in essential sectors like health or transportation can get to their workplace, but services will be reduced by 50 percent.

The skies over Spain are also emptying as many airlines have stopped flights there.

Jet2, a British airline, ordered flights to Spain on Saturday to fly in the air and return to UK airports. Other airlines have offered reserved flight changes without the usual costs. Tourists trapped in Spain can change their flights and return later, and other countries have advised their citizens not to go there.

Anyone seen disobeying the state of emergency could face huge fines, and the police and army will be deployed on the streets.

Supermarkets have reported panic purchases and a shortage of essential pasta items, rice and toilet paper.

Health authorities in Madrid, where almost half of all cases have been diagnosed, said their resources are depleted. Private health companies offer help and doctors offer advice on social media.

For a country like Spain, where life is lived outdoors in bars, restaurants or on the beaches, the closure will be a shock.

People came out onto their balconies to applaud the Spanish medical personnel who fight against the coronavirus (Jon Nazca / Reuters)

Antonio Valverde, owner of the El Pasa Doble restaurant in Madrid, said last week that he earned just 800 euros in one day, while he usually takes home 5,000 euros.

"If this continues for much longer, I am bankrupt. I cannot bear losses like this and neither can anyone else," he told Al Jazeera.

Raising spirits

The closure of restaurants, bars and hotels will put pressure on the Spanish tourism industry, which represents 12% of GDP and 13% of employment.

Economists predict that the Spanish economy, which was expected to grow 1.7 percent this year, will fall into recession.

The Spanish were trying to lift their spirits by standing on the balconies of the Madrid apartments and singing alongside the national anthem without words, reflecting similar events in Italy.

There are also plans to applaud health workers who tackle the virus on the front lines at 21:00 GMT every night.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the closure after a marathon cabinet session, telling the Spanish: "We must all be united in the fight against the coronavirus."

Soon after, it was revealed that his wife, Begona Gómez, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.