Spain and France squeeze the brakes in the fight against the coronavirus: live updates | Coronavirus pandemic news

It is the morning of March 15.

A summary of the latest developments:

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, was examined to detect the virus, and the result was negative. Meanwhile, Begona Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has been diagnosed with the virus.

Spain and France have announced bold new restrictions on their people in a bid to contain the outbreaks in their countries. The Spaniards will be confined to their homes from Monday morning, while France has closed all "non-essential,quot; public spaces.

The global death toll from COVID-19 now exceeds 5,000 people.

Plus:

The United States has announced that it will extend travel restrictions imposed on European nations to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO), meanwhile, has described Europe as the new "epicenter,quot; of the outbreak, which started late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday March 15

00:30 GMT – Cabinet & # 39; national & # 39; from Australia to meet on coronavirus on Sunday

Australia's new national cabinet will meet on Sunday when the country's coronavirus cases exceeded 250 to discuss its response to the outbreak.

The national cabinet, which includes federal, state and territorial leaders, will hold its first meeting by teleconference on Sunday.

The government has already advised against nonessential gatherings of more than 500 people on Monday.

The meeting is expected to discuss whether schools should be closed and whether border controls should be stricter to contain COVID-19.

"We rightly keep all options on the table, either in relation to travel or in relation to schools. The question of the schools will be largely guided by the medical council," said Health Minister Greg Hunt. , on ABC television.

"One of the things they have talked about is not going too far into something like that."

00:15 GMT – The President of the United States tests negative for coronavirus

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, was examined to detect the coronavirus and the result was negative.

Here is the official letter from Jeff Mason from Reuters.

The white house says @realDonaldTrump do a test for #coronavirus it was negative

00:00 GMT: Iranians ignore calls to stay home as Qom shrines ordered to close

Iran has ordered the closure of religious shrines in the holy city of Qom, where the country's coronavirus outbreak is believed to have started.

It is also urging people to limit their movements and stay off the streets, and has announced that all construction work in the capital Tehran will stop.

Zein Basravi of Al Jazeera, who is in Iran, says there is a lot of skepticism about the government's response.

"Certainly, (the closures) are better later than ever," he said. "But critics will say it's too little, too late, the damage has already been done, the virus has already spread across the country since Qom."

You can read all the latest updates from yesterday (March 14) here.