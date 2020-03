The South African government has repatriated more than 120 of its citizens from Wuhan in China, where the new coronavirus originated.

So far, 38 cases of the virus have been confirmed in South Africa.

%MINIFYHTML5c158316a09b90fa5a436051dc47cfe211% %MINIFYHTML5c158316a09b90fa5a436051dc47cfe212%

Despite the guarantees, none of the people who have come home have contracted it, some are still concerned.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller reports from a quarantine site in Limpopo province.