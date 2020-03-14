snap: Snap suspends partner summit and asks employees to work from home – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb581507dc247aad24a812e86d0347e3b11% %MINIFYHTMLb581507dc247aad24a812e86d0347e3b12%

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has asked all employees to work from home and has postponed the company's planned partner summit.

The April 2 event for Snapchat developers, advertisers and creators before being postponed moved to an online-only presentation amid fears of coronavirus, The Verge reported Thursday.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to celebrate our partners in the midst of a global health crisis. I am very grateful for the tireless efforts and hard work of all our team members working to make MSF possible, and I can,quot; Wait for share all the amazing things we've created when the time is right, "the report quoted Spiegel as saying.

Snap's offices will remain open, and the company is coordinating with team members on critical business functions who need to be in the office to ensure business continuity, while most workers stay at home.

Several other companies, including Google, Twitter, and Amazon, have encouraged their employees in some coronavirus-affected areas to work from home.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday that the COVID-19 outbreak was a pandemic.

The virus has spread worldwide, infecting more than 118,000 people and killing more than 4,000.

