Single producer Julie LaPlaca addresses rumor that she and Peter Weber are dating

Julie LaPlaca, one of the producers of The Bachelor, She recently came out to address the accusation that she and Peter Weber were an article on their social media. Page six picked up an Instagram post from the ABC executive in which she said, "no, we didn't kiss at midnight."

The producer went on to say in his post that the one who managed to become his lead was a lucky girl because she has a "heart of gold." Last month, Page Six discovered a video in which the 28-year-old star of the series and the producer drank wine with their mother, Barbara.

The trio were hanging out at a warehouse in Westlake Village, California. The place is not far from Weber's house. While they don't seem to be dating, even the host of the popular franchise Chris Harrison indirectly sparked rumors when he told Access that they had been dating a lot lately.

Harrison went on to say that it was an "intimate relationship," which was natural considering how long they had been together. He added that when two people hang out like this, "the lines get blurry."

In other news, Weber spoke online in whispers that his mother was the reason he and Madison Prewett had stopped dating. Prewett claimed that she and Pete had decided not to spend more time together. While many people might be concerned about Madison's feelings, it seems like she's fine.

Yesterday, various media reported that Selena Gomez and Prewett had been hanging out. On social media, Selena Gomez shared a post from her and Prewett searching for games in a store as she and her friends prepare for a night together.

Selena asked her in the video which game she wanted to play, and she replies, "Uh, honestly, anything. Everything looks great." Selena and Prewett were reportedly hanging out with Liz Golden, Connor Franklin, and Aaron Carpenter.

As previously reported, their reunion session came just hours after Prewett and the 28-year-old separated.



