Sheriffs in Dallas, Collin County React to COVID-19 Threat by Failing to Arrest Class C Criminals – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an unprecedented move, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner sent a letter to law enforcement agencies asking officers to avoid taking low-level criminals to jail to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infiltration into the prison population.

Those charged with Class C misdemeanors that include simple assault, robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, or who have pending tickets will receive citations and be released on the spot.

The same is true at the Dallas County Jail, where in-person visits are on hold, but the county offers free video visits.

So far, no inmate in any of the prisons has tested positive.