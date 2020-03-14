The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Patrick Robert Lubina, 48, who was last seen on March 10.

Authorities say he was last seen at his residence on Strizich Road in Side Lake, Minnesota, around 11:15 a.m. He is believed to have left the area on foot.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Sea Bass measures 6 & # 39; 4 & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. You may also be wearing a blue denim jacket with a cream colored collar.

If you have any information on Sea Bass's whereabouts, contact the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at 218-742-9825.