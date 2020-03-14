Shark Tank's Daymond John predicts baby boom after coronavirus pandemic

In nine months Shark tank Daymond John says the hospital's maternity wards will be occupied. The successful businessman, author, and father of three children says the world should expect a baby boom after the global coronavirus pandemic.

The author of 51 years of Powershift: Transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any result saying Persons magazine about his prediction during an interview on Friday.

"People will be home, they will have some extra time on their hands," said John. A little boring, maybe, or in love. And nine months after it all ends, we are going to have a lot of babies. "

The founder, president and CEO of FUBU added that he travels 250 days a year, so now that he is limiting that trip, he joked that he plans to name his son "baby Corona,quot;.

Since many people in the United States stay home and work remotely during the coronavirus scare, John says he needs to make sure to take the time to change things, adjust, and prepare for this change.

He advises people to think like an entrepreneur, and if they have overtime in their day because they don't go to work, then they should take advantage of that. Many companies in the United States have already implemented remote work policies during the coronavirus pandemic, including Amazon and Google.

John explained that you can't treat that extra time like a Saturday and hang out doing nothing. Instead, you take those hours you've saved and work them. In addition to working, John says that people can also focus on self-improvement and educate themselves as much as they can so that they can be a better person.

How singing karaoke helped launch Daymond John to success, and other tips from his new book https://t.co/av6PXsT5Rm – Inc. (@Inc) March 14, 2020

There are many options, such as taking an online class, working at an additional concert to earn additional income, or increasing your knowledge and skills that will help you in your workplace.

Daymond John is an expert at building a business from scratch. John was working at Red Lobster in the 1980s when he started selling hats on the streets of New York. By 1998, he had built his clothing company FUBU into a business that earned $ 350 million in annual sales.

He says that if people take advantage of their extra time at home during this difficult time and invest in themselves, by the time they return to the office they will be competent to work remotely and have even more knowledge to make them a valuable asset at work.

"Just make sure you keep investing because real entrepreneurs know that change will always happen," he said.

Ad

New episodes of Shark tank air on Friday nights on ABC.



Post views:

0 0