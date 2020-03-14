Shahs Of Sunset Star remembers her shocking relationship with R. Kelly!

Sara Jeihooni is a newcomer to Bravo's Shavo’s of Sunset. The 29-year-old revealed a shocking secret that only solidified her place in the cast.

Sara is R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend of three years. During last night's episode of the show, two officers quoted her.

In her confessional, she explained why she decided to date the man in 2013 after hearing so many bad rumors about him.

She said, "Robert was very charming, very kind, he was definitely not what I expected."

While talking to her co-star Reza Farahan, she claims she saw nothing of the behavior described in the groundbreaking 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

Sara says they had an "adult relationship,quot; where she set limits, limits that possibly saved her from being one of the victims of abuse. Jeihooni also claims that he has never seen him with underage girls.

The relationship ended because she went to a party and her study and discovered that he was dating other women there.

‘I don't talk to him anymore. And I've seen the documentary and I think the person I loved is a monster, but I don't know that guy. "

She went on to say that although he was not abusive, he was controlling.

‘Although I didn't have a perfect relationship, he was really very controlling. The reason why my experience was different due to the limits I established in the relationship. In hindsight, every little limit, every little decision that had really altered the dynamic between him and me, and really saved my life. "

Reza promised his friend that he would not say anything to the other people in the group.

The clip quickly went viral.

Ad

Meanwhile, R. Kelly has been slapped with a string of new charges including reckless danger and conscious exposure to infectious venereal disease, as he was accused of giving herpes to two anonymous women.



Post views:

0 0