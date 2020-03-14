Shahid Kapoor's T-shirt shooting was put on hold due to coronavirus

Shahid Kapoor impressed the audience with his intense performance at Kabir Singh last year, which received much appreciation. Expectations for his next project have doubled the post and the public is eager to find out what Shahid will deliver on the big screen now. The actor stars in the new Hindi version of Jersey, which is about a cricket player who decides to take his chance at the game at age 30. Along with Shahid, the movie stars Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur. The duo has been filming in Chandigarh for a while, but Shahid turned to social media to reveal that filming for the film has now been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shahid turned to Twitter and wrote: “At a time like this, it is our social responsibility to do everything in our power to stop the spread of this virus. The #Jersey team is suspending filming to allow all members of the unit to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe. "Well, we hope the movie gets back on track soon!