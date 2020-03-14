Serena Williams reveals her COVID-19 prevention plan

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has essentially stopped the world economy, with popular music festivals, performing artists, cinemas, and mass productions closing in on the pandemic.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, has full intentions to enjoy her time out of the public eye. The government, until now, has urged people to "self-quarantine,quot; if one is sick, including staying home and away from other people, especially large public areas.

On her social media account, Serena shared that for the next six weeks, she will lock herself in the house and "be a mother," including all the things that come with stereotypes, like cooking, cleaning, and being a wife. .

The tennis star added, "I'll tell you how it goes, stay safe. This is serious." It might not be a bad idea for Serena to stay safe and behind closed doors.

Tennis fans know that she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed a baby into the world last year. So far, we've even seen celebrities and other public figures get hit by the virus.

For example, this Wednesday, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed on Instagram that they had a coronavirus test and the results were positive. Since then, the couple has spent their time in an Australian hospital. Tom was in Australia to shoot a movie.

Additionally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie also tested positive for COVID-19. The same thing happened to Matthew Broderick's sister, a pastor, who recently returned from a conference that involved church officials across the country.

Ad

Until now, the effects of coronavirus can be seen across the entertainment industry, including the movie business and the concert business. This month, the Cannes Film Festival announced that they were considering closing their doors during the year, and Coachella is rumored to be doing the same.



Post views:

0 0