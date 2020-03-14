Scott Brown says he will continue to play for Celtic until his & # 39; legs drop & # 39; | Football news

















3:12



Scott Brown says he will continue to play as long as his body allows and discusses how Neil Lennon has grown as a manager since his first Celtic spell.

Scott Brown says he will continue to play as long as his body allows and discusses how Neil Lennon has grown as a manager since his first Celtic spell.

Celtic captain Scott Brown says he will continue to play for the club until the day his legs "drop."

%MINIFYHTML06aee09b0c4d0c9460edf57bab35208711% %MINIFYHTML06aee09b0c4d0c9460edf57bab35208712%

The 34-year-old has won nine Scottish Premier League and Scottish Cup titles five times since joining Celtic Hibernian in 2007.

With eight league games remaining, Celtic is 13 points ahead of the Rangers in the current standings after having played one more game and Neil Lennon has said he expects them to be declared Ladbrokes Premier League champions if the season reaches a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown, who is focusing on maintaining his own fitness levels while the players remain in limbo, says he could be said to be in the best condition of his career and promised to continue playing until his legs "drop."

1:20 Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas believes decisions about how to end the season should not be rushed Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas believes decisions about how to end the season should not be rushed

"Everyone mentions that I am getting older, but I am enjoying the challenge," he said. Sky Sports.

"I still manage to keep up with the rest of them, so I think it's about trying to keep my fitness levels as high as possible and just trying to keep playing the games as long as I can."

"One day I think (my legs) will fall. I think that will be my end. I will be chasing someone in the future and I will realize that it is time to end it."

"But for now, I think I'm probably as fit as I've been. I've managed to maintain fitness levels for the past three to four years at that peak level, and as long as I can keep getting results and keep winning games I am available for selection. "

Neil Lennon is more "laid back and relaxed,quot; in his second term as Celtic chief, according to Brown

The Celtic captain also spoke about the growth of manager Lennon during his second term at Parkhead.

Lennon returned to Celtic for a second term in charge in 2019 after an initial four-year term at the club between 2010 and 2014.

"He is very relaxed, relaxed. I don't think he would have said that the last time he was a manager," added Brown.

"But he's grown, I think he also really enjoys driving the second time. He understands the way the boys played, too, and he's also added some of his own qualities, and that's what good managers do.

"They always take something good and try to add a couple of bits here and there that maybe they can improve on it and so far they have, and we hope it continues."