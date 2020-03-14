Santa Monica Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The city of Santa Monica declared a local public health emergency on Friday due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southern California. The move comes a day after an employee at the Apple Third Street Promenade store in Santa Monica tested positive for COVID-19.

"The coronavirus will surely reach Santa Monica," states the state of emergency statement. "The spread of the coronavirus underscores our increased interconnectedness and why we are not immune to a global pandemic."

The proclamation was issued Friday night by city manager Rick Cole, citing the city's 90,000 residents, its status as a major tourist and business destination, and its proximity to the city of Los Angeles as factors. which make it likely that there will be more cases there. in the days to come.

The announcement follows similar moves by other county, state and federal officials, including President Trump, who declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Wednesday.

Also on Saturday, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced that it will be fully closed starting Tuesday, after the two-day layoff that had already taken place.

