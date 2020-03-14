Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release date has been postponed again



Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's next release, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2020. The creators finally hit a date after the movie was postponed multiple times for unknown reasons. When the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar team recently announced the film's release date, the audience was very excited. However, the coronavirus appears to have acted as a nuisance for more than a couple of Bollywood projects.

Today it was officially announced that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been indefinitely postponed. The manufacturers further said that taking into account people's safety, they have made this decision. The official statement said: "Given the #CoronaVirus (# COVID19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the launch of Dibakar Banerjee # # SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Everyone's health and safety are of utmost importance at this time. "Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Dibaker Banerjee. Well, I hope the audience will be able to see this soon.

