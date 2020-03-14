San Francisco to Operate Libraries, Recreational Facilities as Emergency Child Care Centers – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d11% %MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The City of San Francisco will begin converting public libraries and indoor recreation facilities into emergency care centers for children and parents affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor London Breed's office said Friday.

The SF Recreation and Parks Department is working with the San Francisco Public Library on this operation. Both agencies will suspend regular indoor programming beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d13% %MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d14%

The emergency centers will operate until the end of March. SF Parks and Recreation facilities will be reserved for grades K-5 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. at 6 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d15% %MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d16%

The SF Public Library will provide homework help and educational enrichment for older students in grades 6-12, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. at 6 p.m.

For younger children ages 0-5, the Office of Early Care and Education will provide support and guidance to private child care providers.

Each child care center will follow state and municipal mandatory guidelines, such as social distancing and disinfection. Three meals a day will be provided to all participants.

As the closure of public schools due to the outbreak affects many children and their families, the city made the decision to respond to the spread. The centers aim to help both low-income families affected by the spread of the virus and families who are on the front line of the outbreak.

Parents on the front lines of the outbreak include city-based hospital staff, employees of the Department of Public Health, and Disaster Service Workers.

Detailed information about emergency youth care locations, eligibility, and enrollment will be sent to https://www.dcyf.org/care.

"During this time, health workers and other essential personnel must be able to continue working and responding to this public health emergency," said Breed. “With this change in our libraries and recreational facilities, youth whose parents must respond to COVID-19 will have a safe place to go.

ALSO READ:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

"The San Francisco Public Library has long served as a safe haven for youth and an essential provider of educational and recreational resources," said city librarian Michael Lambert. "By focusing our organizational capacity on serving as Emergency Youth Care Centers, we are fulfilling our mission and supporting the City's overall resilience at a time of critical need."

"The San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department is the largest provider of youth programming outside of the school district," said Phil Ginsburg, General Manager of the Parks and Recreation Department. "We will offer exciting activities like a summer camp to alleviate the impact of school closings on San Francisco families."

"Healthcare workers are on the front line every day, keeping our community healthy and safe," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health.