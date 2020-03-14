San Francisco mayor issues moratorium on evictions during coronavirus crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a city moratorium on home evictions beginning Friday in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium will prevent any resident from being evicted due to a loss of income related to the closure of a business, loss of hours of work or wages, layoffs or out-of-pocket medical expenses caused by the pandemic.

The mayor issued the executive order under the authority of the local emergency that she declared on February 25. The order will last 30 days and can be extended depending on health crisis conditions.

"Protecting public health means keeping people safe in their homes, which we know is a challenge at the moment, as our economy and our workers are severely affected by this crisis," Breed said in a press release.

Under the order, the tenant must notify their landlord that they are unable to pay rent due to a coronavirus-related impact. Within one week of notification, the tenant must provide documentation or other factual information that he cannot pay the rent. Tenants will have up to six months after the completion of the emergency declaration to pay any past due rent.

The mayor's announcement cited a variety of city officials and tenant advocates who have expressed support for the moratorium. Calls to the San Francisco Apartment Association for comment went unanswered.

Recommendations from the San Francisco Department of Public Health can be found at http://www.sfdph.org/dph/alerts/coronavirus.asp along with updated news and information on coronaviruses. Residents can also call 311 for information or can subscribe to the city's alert service to receive official updates by texting COVID19SF at 888-777.