Safaree and Erica Mena go out for the first time in months – Look at their photo

Safaree and Erica Mena have lived their best lives since Erica gave birth to their baby. The couple doesn't seem too affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and they both posted about it on social media, claiming that there are much worse things in the world.

They haven't dated on a proper date since Erica gave birth, and Safaree just shared a photo with the two of them, all dressed and ready to go.

He tells his fans that this is the first time they have been out for a while.

‘First time getting dressed to go out in months. I was starting to feel washed out, then I looked in the mirror and remembered what time it is‼ ️ someone seems to have been eating their flours 😛 ️😍 STRAIIITTTTT, "Safaree captioned her photo.

Someone said, "Everyone was tired as soon as they got out, huh? Parenthood is rewarding, but it sure is exhausting."

A follower posted this: ‘Whyyyy ??? You all had a beautiful girl! Erica had to recover … and your help. @iamerica_mena is a beautiful woman and being in the house to raise a baby is being washed, but I'm only a father … I have two … all of you are beautiful and no matter when you decide to return to the scene … we are always thinking about your baby and how beautiful we can wait to see that she is❤️ & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "I don't know of any other woman, but that hand on my thigh is everything. I think that is a way of saying that I love you MEN !!!! In silence !! & # 39;

A fan got excited about the couple and said: "You guys look good @safaree, you are such a good guy so happy to find the truth ❤️"

Another sponsor posted this: "I like Safaree's The **** as long as you're happy that's all that counts. I'm your friend, not her congratulations on your baby One Love."

Ad

Fans just adore this couple.



Post views:

0 0