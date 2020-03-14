Rudy Gobert to donate $ 500,000 to employees of the arena and the coronavirus relief effort in France | NBA News

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert has pledged to donate a total of $ 500,000 to

employees of the arena in Utah and Oklahoma City, and to help with medical care in their home country of France.

Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely.

Since then he has apologized for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.















"I know there are countless ways people have been affected," the 27-year-old said, according to a statement from his team.

"These donations are a small token that reflects my appreciation and support to all concerned and are the first of many steps I will take to try to make a positive difference, as I continue to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others."

Gobert's donation will provide $ 200,000 in aid to part-time employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City who are unable to work due to the postponement of the NBA games.

They will also pledge $ 100,000 each to help pandemic-affected families in Utah and Oklahoma City plus € 100,000 for their native France.

On Monday, Gobert had joked about the NBA's policy of keeping media members at a safe distance from players in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

















He played all the microphones and other recording equipment at the press table after concluding media interviews in a room at the Jazz press facility.

After Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed on social media Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus, Gobert issued an apology on Instagram.

"I want to thank everyone for the great amount of concern and support during the past 24 hours. I have been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety and shame," wrote Gobert.

"The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people I may have put at risk. At the time, I had no idea that I was infected.

















"I was sloppy and made no excuses. I hope my story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously."

"I will do everything I can to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.

"I am very careful and will make a full recovery. Thank you again for all of your support. I encourage everyone to take every step to stay safe and healthy. Love."