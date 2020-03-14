Ross Brawn on F1 plans for 2020 calendar, including August races

















Ross Brawn talks to Martin Brundle of Sky F1 about how F1 plans to reschedule races amid the coronavirus outbreak

Ross Brawn has said Sky Sports that F1 is confident of a successful rearrangement of its 2020 calendar after a forced "parenthesis,quot;, suggesting that races could now be organized during the August summer break.

The scheduled start of the campaign has been ruled out due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first four races (Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China) canceled or postponed.

The Dutch GP is now claimed to be the first race of 2020 on May 3, although there are big doubts about that event after F1 admitted that they now see the season starting in late May.

But Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsports, says he still believes the sport will stage an exciting 2020 campaign, with the affected races possibly moving to August, when F1 traditionally takes a four-week break to split the season.

"Maybe we pause, we pause, and then we take that opportunity to say well, for this time at the beginning of the year we will not have any races, we will consider relocating those races later in the year," Brawn told Martin Brundle. Sky Sports F1 in an exclusive interview.

"I think by releasing the August vacation, we have several weekends where we can have a career. And I think we can build a pretty decent schedule for the rest of the year."

"It will look different, but it will still have quite a few races, and they are exciting races. So the season will start later, but I think it will be just as entertaining."

Brawn admitted that F1, like many other sports, is now in "uncharted territory,quot; but added: "I am quite optimistic that we can have a good career championship of 17-18 or more.

"I think we can squeeze them. But it depends on when the season will start."

F1's statement confirming the postponement of events in Bahrain and Vietnam said they "hope to start the European Championship in late May," which would also mean that the Spanish GP, scheduled for May 10, could change. of the date.

The schedule was already packed before the season began with a record 22 runs, so any change may require a return to a triple header, which the teams have not been interested in in the past.

But Brawn said, "One thing we've been talking about is two-day weekends, and so if we have a triple header with two-day weekends, that might be an option.

"I think what we need from the teams this year is flexibility, I think they have to give some leeway to do these things. Because we are in very unusual circumstances and we need to make sure we have a season that provides a good financial opportunity for the teams.

"We are sure to have a smooth start. I am sure the teams will be flexible to allow us to adapt those things."