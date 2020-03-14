Rosario Dawson reveals who she will vote for in the next elections

Fans of Rosario Dawson know that she has frequently expressed her opinions and political positions. Plus, her boyfriend, Cory Booker, is also a politician. BET recently reported in a March 9 Instagram post in which the star revealed that he was going to support Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator.

Ironically, Booker recently backed Bernie Sanders' rival Joe Biden, who used to be the vice president. In her IG account, Rosario shared that she was going to vote for Bernie a second time, and she did. Dawson urged people to talk about it, but "actions speak louder than words."

the Seven pounds Alum encouraged his fans and fans who are sitting on the sidelines to go out and vote. According to Dawson, now is the time for people to really stand up for what they believe in and also communicate that they "stand up for something bigger."

Dawson never referred to the fact that her boyfriend endorsed Joe Biden. However, she indirectly commented on the recent criticism of Bernie Sanders and his base, who have allegedly been "intimidating,quot; other partisan candidates on social media.

See this post on Instagram Not Me Us. I had to vote for Bernie again and I did. Whoever is supporting it, I hope they are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot. Talking about things helps, but actions speak louder than words. For all of you on the sidelines, we need you. Please register and vote. Make this choice one for history books. The result must be historic to carry home the message that we stand for something bigger and better than we have now. That we really defend each other. Earthizen Humanity First! Please, no more intimidation. No more teasing. No more trolling. We can be better than that, so why not be? Let our decency, honesty and humanity sound strong and true. It is much more constructive, believe me. Go to the polls and let's make sure that people are registered and can vote by any means necessary. PS: Annoyed by our primary / electoral system? Elections and much more (much equity?) Are not fair. Voter suppression efforts, such as redistricting districts, eliminating germandos and purging voters (among many other issues), have long made this clear. That's why voting is just one of the many ways we can transform our system for the better (fill out your census!). So please stay in the game, come what may, and continue the fight that our ancestors fought with fewer means and resources, not only so that we could discuss on social media, but so that we can continue to improve conditions between us and make that much better, healthier and clearer path for future generations. Blessings to you all. #NotMeUs A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on March 9, 2020 at 7:21 p.m. PDT

Clearly Rosario does not support that behavior. The actress asked people to prove that they are better than that online. As for why he chose to endorse Bernie, on his Twitter account, Dawson wrote his reasons for voting for Bernie as "absolute thought."

Earlier this year, Rosario was in the headlines for a slightly less political reason. In an interview with Bustle, which the New York Post later picked up, the star reflected on an Instagram post in which he allegedly hinted that he was bisexual.

Rosario stated that while her initial 2018 post was never a "presentation,quot; post, it is actually considered bisexual, although she never actually said it that way. Rosario said in the interview with Bustle that it was not "inaccurate,quot;, but that the publication was never a "revealed,quot; publication.

Since then, fans have read between the lines and have assumed that she means she is bisexual.



