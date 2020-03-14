Riverside County Health Officials Confirm 2 New Coronavirus Cases in the Coachella Valley – Up News Info Los Angeles

Coronavirus update: we can confirm 2 new ones #coronavirus cases in the Coachella Valley, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in Riverside County. Visit https://t.co/B0PcBKTHe0 for more information. #rivconow #ruhealth @RivCoReady – Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) March 14, 2020

– Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley on Saturday, bringing the county's total cases to 14.

The confirmed cases now include eight people in the Coachella Valley and two Diamond Princess cruise passengers who have not returned to the region since they were diagnosed.

No further information has been provided on the two new cases, but at least one of the previously confirmed Coachella Valley patients acquired the disease through community spread, meaning that they did not contract it through a known source. Indicates that the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history or contact with a known case of COVID-19. In the latest report, the patient was being treated at the Eisenhower Medical Center.

%MINIFYHTML3234effb811852897063a7f83e0be2a011% %MINIFYHTML3234effb811852897063a7f83e0be2a012%

On January 29, nearly 200 American evacuees were flown to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County from the Chinese province where the coronavirus is believed to have started. That quarantine expired on February 11 and those people were released. None of them tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

On Friday, Kaiser ordered the closure of all Riverside County schools in response to the coronavirus.

“To further prevent county-wide spread, beginning Monday, March 16, I am ordering the closure of the school, not the dismissal, of all Riverside County public schools. This order also applies to preschools, charter schools, private schools, and all colleges and universities in Riverside County, ”Kaiser said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSURE: LAUSD closes all schools; UCLA, USC cancel in-person classes

According to the statement, individual school districts would have the discretion to determine the essential staff to support critical functions within their districts.

The order was expected to be lifted on Friday, April 3, and classes are expected to resume on Monday, April 6, except for the need for an extension, Kaiser said.

For the latest information on COVID-19 throughout Southern California, click here.