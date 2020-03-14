Riverside County Health Officer Orders All Schools to Close for Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered all schools in the county to be closed Friday in an attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“To further prevent county-wide spread, beginning Monday, March 16, I am ordering the closure of the school, not the dismissal, of all Riverside County public schools. This order also applies to preschools, charter schools, private schools, and all colleges and universities in Riverside County, ”Kaiser said in a statement.

Kaiser also applauded area school districts that already announced closings starting Monday.

CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSURE: LAUSD closes all schools; UCLA, USC cancel in-person classes

According to the statement, individual school districts would have the discretion to determine the essential staff to support critical functions within their districts.

The order was expected to be lifted on Friday, April 3, and classes are expected to resume on Monday, April 6, except for the need for an extension, Kaiser said.

"This is a difficult but necessary decision as we try to slow the spread of the virus," said Riverside County District 4 Supervisor V. Manuel Pérez. "And I fully support it."

As of Friday, Riverside County has 12 confirmed cases, 10 in the Coachella Valley and two cruise ship passengers who have not returned to the region since diagnosis, and Kaiser has recommended that seniors and those with health problems underlying in the Coachella Valley limit non-essential travel. . One of the Coachella Valley cases is considered "community spread," meaning that health researchers have not determined the source of the infection.