In February 2003, on a Friday afternoon between games at Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay, Mick Cronin sat on a bus with his Murray State players behind him, his assistant coaches at his side and a couple of journalists throughout From the trip.

Cronin's cell phone rang. He answered without hesitation, probably because he knew that the caller was important.

"What forgotten city are you in now?" Asked Rick Pitino, gently taunting his former assistant as Cronin climbed the Division I training ladder.

Pitino, 67, has been at the top of that ladder, literally twice, in a head coaching career that began in 1978 when he was hired, at age 25, to train the Boston University Terriers. He was a prodigy then, his talent was so obvious that it was as if he wore a neon sign that said "Future Hall of Fame member."

Now that current Hall of Fame member will be the next head coach at Iona College.

Pitino stumbled, in a sense, on that second trip to the top. The Louisville program he was running, which claimed the NCAA championship in 2013, became the center of a scandal through the publication of the book "Breaking the Cardinal Rules," detailing the stripper parties at the residence of the team that were allegedly funded by a basketball staff. member. That cost U de L what had been his third national title banner.

And more trouble arose in 2017, when one of Pitino's assistant coaches was caught in a federal wiretap in which another man argued about a clothing company that would make future payments to a Louisville recruit. Not long after that was revealed in an FBI complaint, Pitino lost his job.

Now Pitino is ready to start on what represents the bottom rung of Division I.

When the question was relevant, immediately after his expulsion from Louisville, he answered those who asked if Pitino would train again in college by suggesting that it would probably only happen if he was willing to work again in a bus league.

And so it has.

If you needed a March upset, at least you have it.

Iona is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. This season's MAAC regular season champion Siena was expected to be the 16th seed in the NCAA 2020 Tournament, according to Ryan Fagan of Sporting News. Siena is in Albany, New York, which is a two-hour bus ride from the Iona campus. Quinnipiac is an hour away in Connecticut. The only really long trip is through the entire state of New York to Buffalo, the location of Canisius College.

Pitino has shown that he wants to train poorly enough to move to Greece and lead the Panathinaikos basketball club in the Greek Basket League and Euroleague. It is surprising that he was willing to go that far to stay in business, when he is beyond doing it for the money.

Although it offers the opportunity to live again in midtown Manhattan, if you wish, it seems highly unlikely that you will be willing to train in one of the most charming and balanced leagues in the college game, but less glamorous, so well captured in a beautiful New York Post sports journalist Mike Vaccaro's midseason column.

The MAAC itself has decreased somewhat in recent years. In 1990, it was home to a National Player of the Year, Lionel Simmons, and a La Salle Explorers team that went 30-2, ranked No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament, and produced two other NBA players beyond. from Simmons.

In 2012, Iona won an overall NCAA tournament bid and appeared in the Top Four against BYU, and under coach Tim Cluess, the Gaels won the MAAC auto bid for the NCAA Tournament in the past four seasons. and five times in general.

Cluess missed the 2019-20 season, however, with an undisclosed illness and resigned earlier this week to serve as a consultant to the show and focus on his recovery.

Iona is located in New Rochelle, New York, one of the American cities most challenged by the appearance of the coronavirus. There may be some who criticize Iona for insensitivity or poor optics, but this is a time when Iona most needs future students to understand that the university has a future.

Now, that future will include one of the most talented coaches to have worn a pair of designer loafers in front of a college bench. One wonders if he will dress a little.