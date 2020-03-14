Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML230032e4c25e12b24c0fde334209b1d511% %MINIFYHTML230032e4c25e12b24c0fde334209b1d512%

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.

Pitino trained in Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-per-play scandal and had been training in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health problems after 10 years and six NCAA tournament appearances.

"My passion for basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College," Pitino said in a statement issued by the Catholic school located north of New York City in the suburb of Westchester County that has an undergraduate tuition. of 3,300 students.

"Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit," added Pitino. "At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger, and drive that I have had for over 40 years."

Pitino, 67, has an overall record of 770-271 in college and became the first coach to bring three different schools to the Final Four. He won national championships in Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.

Pitino trained twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president.

Last June Pitino coached Panathinaikos for the championship in the Greek League.

Iona President Seamus Carey said, "After a thorough interview process, we are confident that Rick's experience and commitment to Iona and our community make him the right person to continue building on Tim Cluess' success. "

Pitino's return to college basketball comes almost six months after he and Louisville settled the demands stemming from his departure in the wake of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The coach had sued the University of Louisville Athletic Association for more than $ 38.7 million in November 2017, alleging he breached his contract by firing him for cause the previous month. The school had countered and sought monetary damages for idle games and bonuses. Pitino received no money in the deal, and his personnel file changed from termination to an effective resignation 13 days before he was fired.

The agreement closed a bitter final chapter between the school and Pitino, which was not mentioned in the federal complaint. He repeatedly said he knew nothing about payments made to the family of a recruit to sign with Louisville.

The school's recognition of its participation in the federal investigation came when it appealed the NCAA sanctions that cost Louisville its 2013 national championship.

In that case, the governing body ordered the vacations of 123 wins, including the Cardinals' third national title and appearance in the 2012 Final Four, following accusations from an escort book that the former basketball team member Louisville actress Andre McGee hired her and other dancers to strip naked and have sex with players and recruits.

Pitino said he was unaware of any of the activities described in the book. While Louisville reiterated in a joint agreement statement that the infractions under his supervision caused "serious consequences,quot; for the school, he acknowledged Pitino's success and commitment to his players and thanked him for his service.