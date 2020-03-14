Rick Pitino is back in college basketball after the scandal forced him to quit. Twitter reacts to his return.

%MINIFYHTML9bb8c189a8cee51582384c07b9a6270411% %MINIFYHTML9bb8c189a8cee51582384c07b9a6270412%

Almost three years have passed since Rick Pitino was fired from Louisville after he was implicated in a federal investigation involving recruiting bribes. The Hall of Fame college basketball coach has spent the past two years in Greece with Panathinaikos and even won the Greek Cup last year. But now Slick Rick is back in college, returning to Coach Iona.

Pitino's credentials speak for themselves. As the university's head coach, his teams have compiled a record of 770-271 (winning percentage of .740). He has trained in seven final Fours (three with Kentucky, three with Louisville, one with Providence) and won two NCAA championships: one with Kentucky in 1996, one with Louisville in 2013.

However, the NCAA later left that Lousiville title, and has yet to comment on its involvement in the pay-per-play scandal at the university, making it a somewhat risky hiring.

Here's what Twitterverse said about Pitino's return to college basketball:

ESPN's Dick Vitale didn't hesitate to call the rent a dunk, for both Iona and the college basketball landscape. The Gaels have been a successful show lately, going 211-125 (.628) in the past 10 seasons with six NCAA tournament appearances under Tim Cluess, who

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman noted that Iona is an Adidas school, which could be a complicated factor regarding the company's involvement in the pay-per-play scandal that caused Pitino's firing.

Goodman also noted that Pitino was suspended for the first five ACC games of the 2017-18 season for a scandal different than the one who forced him out. How will that affect the beginning of your term on Iona?

It will be interesting to see if Pitino can train Iona's MAAC starter. Remember, you were suspended for the first five ACC games of the 2017-18 campaign due to Katina Powell / strippers in the Louisville bedroom scandal. But he was fired by Louisville before the 2017 season. – Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2020

It seems that not everyone is happy with the rent. Iona's guard Isaiah Washington apparently tweeted this when news began circulating that the school might hire Pitino. Washington moved to Iona from Minnesota, where he played for Pitino's son Richard. Washington averaged 11.4 points per game this year in its first season on Iona.

This is a tweet deleted from Isaiah Washington of Iona, possibly regarding Rick Pitino's rumors. Remember, Washington was transferred to Iona from Minnesota, where Pitino's son Richard is still the head coach: #MAACHoops #ICMBB pic.twitter.com/CILJnBfBvJ – Daly Dose Of Hoops (@DalyDoseOfHoops) March 14, 2020

Washington then deleted the tweet and followed up with a welcome to its new coach.

Let's get him hall of fame coach 🤙🏽🍇 – isaiah Washington (@Jellyfam_Dimes) March 14, 2020

CBS Sports Radio host John Kincade was disappointed, to say the least, saying that accepting Pitino's past transgressions paints a bad image for college basketball.

All the young candidates available trying to get in and tackle college athlete training the right way and Iona sleeps with Rick Pitino? What a ridiculous choice and a horrible statement about the priorities of a school and a program. – John Kincade (@JohnKincade) March 14, 2020

Author Jeff Pearlman pointed out the hypocrisy of Iona College, a private Catholic institution, that hires someone with Pitino's record.

Interesting. @ionacollege It is run by priests. Hiring Rick Pitino … um, weird. Humans make concessions. People of faith make concessions. And damage the whole idea of ​​faith. – Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 14, 2020

Whether fans are for or against Pitino's return to college basketball, his return has certainly given them something to talk about ultimately in the wake of the cancellation of college hoops due to the coronavirus.