RHOA: Woman accused by Nene Leakes of having an affair with Gregg Leakes Speaks!

Nene Leakes surprised her fans when she tweeted a question that hinted at infidelities. Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star finally revealed why she asked for her fans' opinion, it was because Gregg Leakes was allegedly caught texting one of his Swagg Boutique employees.

The aforementioned woman was identified as Juanita Marshall and was allegedly fired from her management position.

However, beauty has decided to clarify some things.

She spoke to page six where she revealed: ‘Gregg never proposed to me. I was a store manager, so I talked to him just like his other managers from his other places talk to him. I left gladly because at the time I was out of control. It was too much drama for me, so I decided not to stay. I walked away from the position. "

This occurs after Nene visited the Lip Service podcast, where she related that she discovered that her employee was having conversations with her husband. She found out about another employee who allegedly put Juanita on the spot.

She confronted her boyfriend who, according to her, went "crazy,quot; over the rumor.

However, she has been very open about the possibility of her husband seeing other people.

During the podcast, she went on to say: ‘If Gregg wanted to be with someone right now, I would say continue. Why should I try to stop him from doing something he wants to do? So I have to choose myself, whether I want to stay with him or not, and I will probably stay with him. I do what I want anyway … I'm in New York, he's in Georgia, so whatever he's doing, I don't need to know. "

This comes after her infamous tweet last June that she said: & # 39; You discovered that your husband / boyfriend was on the phone regularly with 1 of your employees as & # 39; just a friend & # 39; but you didn't know, did you cross any lines? ? Asking a friend 4 since they know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked about sex! I just needed something1 to talk about 2. "

