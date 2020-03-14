RFU says domestic rugby continues despite coronavirus outbreak | Rugby Union News





The RFU does not cancel all rugby

Domestic rugby in the UK will continue this weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak, the RFU confirmed, unless there are "significant mitigating circumstances,quot;.

Despite the closure of the sport worldwide, including all professional soccer across the UK, the RFU says that league, cup and base matches will be held "as usual,quot; on 14 and 15 December. March.

This includes Championship matches between Ampthill and Cornish Pirates, and Doncaster and Coventry, and despite the postponement of the Six Nations game between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff.

An RFU spokesperson said Sky Sports News: "The current government advice is that amateur and professional sporting events should continue unless there are significant mitigating circumstances.

"In line with many other sports, the rugby league and cup games and the base game in England will be played as usual this weekend, unless there is a specific reason to postpone the identification of the clubs."

"We will continually review this based on government advice."

The RFU is actively discussing its approach with other sports, including associates of the Football Association (FA) and rugby clubs may choose to postpone matches, one of the two criteria being met.

The first is whether a case of coronavirus has been reported or suspected in relation to a player and / or individuals connected to a club (or closely connected to a club, player or other individual connected to a club).

The other is whether those people are subject to government self-isolation councils.