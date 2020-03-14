Restaurants offer free meals to children due to school closings

It is never too late to do something good!

In light of the Coronavirus Pandemic, many offices, events and schools have closed for fear of spreading it further.

Since The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspend production of his daytime talk show for the Jonas brothers By canceling her Las Vegas residency at Coachella being rescheduled for fall, many changes are taking place in the entertainment world.

However, Hollywood is not the only shakeup due to COVID-19 concerns.

Many schools have closed for the rest of the month or have extended their spring break for a week or so. And while many students are probably jumping for joy at the thought of having more free time, this is not the best news for some families.

How CNBC He noted that many families depend on schools to provide certain public services to their children, including meals such as breakfast and lunch. For many, these school closings will greatly impact children who depend on their school meals.