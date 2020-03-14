REPORT: President Trump probably has a coronavirus – he faces hospitalization!

There is a new report from Slate magazine, which states that President Donald Trump is "likely,quot; to have contracted the coronavirus.

This is bad news for Trump, because MTO News learned that he is at high risk for serious complications from the deadly disease. Trump has a number of risk factors, which will ensure that the virus is devastating to the President.

First, he is obese. According to researchers in China, obese patients are at high risk for complications from the virus. Trump weighs more than 320 pounds and is 5'10. According to the CDC's calculator, he has 50% body fat and is considered "extremely obese."

Second, the president is 72 years old. Doctors say the elderly, defined as those over the age of 70, have a much higher risk of death or complications.

Third, he is a man. The disease is much more serious in men than in women. The researchers don't know why, but the epidemiological reports are clear: Men face more complications than women.

Finally, the President has severe heart disease. Trump's latest publicly available cardio calcium report showed he had extensive heart disease. So much so, that he now takes daily medications to keep him at bay.

So what are your chances of death or a serious outcome for the President? VERY tall. Some doctors on social media estimate that if the president got the disease, there is a 50% or more chance of a serious complication requiring hospitalization.

Here's Slate's article that looks at how they think Trump contracted the coronavirus.

