Relatives Watch Coronavirus Tear Seattle Area Nursing Homes

KIRKLAND, Washington. 800 meters from the nursing home where the coronavirus ran rampant here, the Gardens at Juanita Bay nursing home received troubling news this week. A resident had tested positive for the virus. Managers urged residents Monday to stay in their rooms. Meals would be delivered.

On Tuesday morning, a resident pipe smoker rolled his motorized wheelchair down one of the complex's tree-lined, paved roads. He said he did not believe covid-19 was there, and that the restrictions were "exaggerated."

"They are having residents who do not have their meals (together) and are meeting in large groups. I think it has already been disproportionate," said the man, who declined to identify himself as he headed for a crosswalk, adding that "he was going ". The man walked away to a congested strip of shops, cafes, and restaurants in the Seattle suburb.

The incident reflects growing confusion and concern about the response of Seattle-area nursing homes to the pandemic, where the coronavirus has taken root in at least 11 of those facilities, as well as the broader implications nationwide. Some relatives of nursing home residents have criticized the facility for not taking preventive action soon enough. At least 31 people have died from the virus in the state, and almost all are associated with the Life Care Center nursing home here or with four other long-term care centers nearby.

Alarmed by the speed with which the virus is ripping nursing homes, senior communities and other places serving the elderly, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, D, issued a proclamation Tuesday, requiring centers Long-term care limits visitors and screen. workers Nursing homes across the country, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the government agency that administers them, have also adopted similar rules for places where the elderly live. In a speech to the nation Wednesday night, President Trump recommended that nursing homes suspend nonessential visits.

"If you do the math, it becomes very disturbing," Inslee said Tuesday at a press conference, referring to the rapid speed at which the virus is spreading.

None of the companies that own the facility has said how the virus was introduced, and they may not even know it. But the rapid spread in Seattle-area nursing homes could come from recurring visitors or even patients or workers who moved between homes, health care officials said.

Lori Spencer visits her mother, Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, on March 11. —Ted S. Warren / AP

A possible spread by healthcare workers is "a concern that I have heard, and it is something that the Health Department will have to consider," said Robin Dale, president and CEO of the Washington Health Care Association, a nursing home trade group in the state.

Long-term care sites have countless workers, volunteers, members of the clergy, and guests who treat, entertain, minister, and converse with residents, all of whom could potentially introduce or spread the virus. Skilled care workers also visit multiple facilities in the area, such as certified nursing assistants who help patients with daily tasks such as bathing and eating, and physical therapists who help them regain their mobility after a fall.

Timothy Killian, a spokeswoman for the Kirkland Life Care Center, the worst-affected facility, said that before the outbreak, "there was a frequent overlap among nurses working here and at other facilities." Since the covid-19 outbreak was confirmed on February 29, she said, the nurses have been restricted to Life Care in Kirkland to prevent the spread.

Cathleen Lombard, a visiting licensed practical nurse who signed up to work at Life Care Center more than a week ago, said she told a nursing colleague that "it was only a matter of time,quot; before covid-19 spread to others. places.

"We are doing the best we can to contain the virus," he said. “I also work at a school. That is my usual job. I have decided not to return to that school until this is over. As a parent, I would not want a nurse to enter my son's school if they had been here. "

Patients may also have spread the virus by moving from one facility to another. Madison House Independent & Assisted Living Community in Kirkland revealed that a resident who lived on his premises from February 27 to March 3, after moving from the Life Care Center, tested positive for covid-19 in a hospital, where the person remains.

"We cannot definitively indicate the source of the transmission, but the affected resident came to Madison House from another facility that later revealed to have confirmed multiple cases of covid-19," said Eric Hanson, a spokesman for Koelsch Communities, owner of Madison House, in a email.

Although there is still much to learn about covid-19, research indicates that the disease is more deadly for older and at-risk patients. A recent report from the World Health Organization found that the case-fatality rate for covid-19 patients over the age of 80 in China was 21.9%, while patients of all ages without underlying chronic conditions had a 1.4% case fatality. The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is usually transmitted through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Introducing the virus to a long-term care site has been particularly dangerous in the Seattle area. According to data from the state department of health, about 59% of the 366 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state as of Wednesday afternoon were people over the age of 60.

"We know this is a fatal disease, all too often for those in particular of age and those with chronic conditions," Inslee said.

Inslee's rules to stop the spread of the disease now limit residents to one visitor per day, and each visitor must be screened for the virus, including a temperature below 100.4 degrees. Employees and volunteers must also be screened before each shift.

Efforts to stop the spread to nursing homes are rapidly moving beyond Washington. The VA announced plans Tuesday to ban visitors to its 134 nursing homes across the country, except in cases where residents are at the end of their lives. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, D, also ordered nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to stop receiving visits, except when they receive end-of-life care.

Life Care Center, just northeast of Seattle, shows how quickly the virus can decimate a single facility, particularly one that appeared to be undetected. Sixty-seven of the 180 employees were out with covid-19 symptoms as of Wednesday. Residents decreased from 120 to 47, and dozens ended up in the hospital. More than half of current residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twenty-two people associated with the facility have died in the past three weeks, more than half of all deaths in the US. USA Until now. Typically, three to seven residents die each month on the premises.

Residents and visitors said the devastation felt unimaginable just a few weeks ago when the nursing home scheduled a series of festivities, including a music performance by a country music duo, a painting class, and a cupcake bar for Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day, according to an event calendar.

Now those festive times are chilling because health officials say the virus had already spread among some residents, who did not know it, and spread it quickly.

"They had no idea of ​​the risk," said Cheri Chandler, 58, whose parents often visited a friend there.

Family and friends of nursing home residents in the Seattle area fear that nursing facilities are waiting until they have a positive test for covid-19 to implement meaningful precautions. And they are concerned that visitors will not be warned if they come in contact with someone infected. Life Care, for example, said it called each resident's family but does not have the "manpower,quot; to call all visitors.

Chandler's parents, Pat and Bob McCauley, 79 and 80, visited a friend at Life Care multiple times until February 28. It was then that a nurse said they had to wear a mask due to a respiratory virus. The couple "got out of there," Chandler said. Her father was furious and tried to alert public health officials.

Now her parents are "scared to death," and her friend, who tested positive for covid-19, died in a hospital this week. Chandler said his father has a cough, his mother has a fever, and that they have now both been tested for covid-19. They have not yet received the results.

"Why aren't they just announcing that someone who stepped on Life Care should be quarantined?" she said. "A lot of people are in denial and just want to stick their head in the sand. And those are the people who are killing other people. . . . It's just a mess. "

The Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 20 miles south of Life Care, is now experiencing an outbreak. On Friday, the center said one of its residents had been rushed to a hospital earlier in the week and subsequently tested positive for covid-19. For Saturday, a second resident had a positive test, and on Sunday, the facility reported a third.

On Monday night, the nursing home reported that one of those residents, whom local health officials described as a woman in her 80s, died of the disease over the weekend. On Wednesday night, the company said seven residents tested positive for covid-19 and are in on-site isolation, as well as two staff members with the disease who are quarantined off-site. The company did not update the status of three other residents with covid-19 who it said were quarantined off-site on Monday.

"Our hearts are full of pain," the company wrote on its website.

At Ida Culver House Ravenna in Seattle, five residents tested positive, including one who died, and two staff members also tested positive. The company said Wednesday that none of the staff members work in "any other senior community or facility."

Like a wildfire leaping from one tinderbox to the next, a long-term care facility in one area after another reported cases of covid-19 this week. At least eight other facilities in the Seattle area serving the elderly reported residents, staff members, or both tested positive for the virus. That included the first patient to die in the area, who was originally reported to be home.

In the gardens of Juanita Bay, where the man with the motorcycle lives, a community of seniors of about 50 people who share meals inside a chalet-style building located a few steps from Lake Washington. Officials there said in a press release that they had taken "extreme precautions,quot; to protect residents, such as examining visitors and closely monitoring residents for signs of the virus.

On Friday, a resident was taken to Seattle VA Medical Center and tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, said Kevin McNamara, regional operations manager for Transforming Age, which manages the facility. He said they did not share staff members with Life Care.

But Julie Schuller, whose 94-year-old mother has lived at the facility for several years, said it was only after the virus was confirmed that residents were asked to stay in their rooms and began receiving meals. Schuller said the steps came "a little late." Now she wants her mother and other residents to be screened and to make sure the facility is protected from infection.

"It is a very helpless feeling," he said.

Her mother, a retired nurse, is confined to her department.

Not so for the man who walked away from the Gardens. Schuller confirmed that he lives there. The Gardens has advised residents to stay in their apartments and to isolate themselves from meetings, McNamara said.

"However, public health officials and the CDC have not quarantined our facilities," said McNamara. "Therefore, residents can abandon the property if they so choose."

The man drove his scooter down 100th Avenue Northeast on Tuesday, passing apartment complexes, markets, bus stops, and pedestrians. He passed a young woman in glasses, a man running with his dog, and another man wrapped in a hat and gloves.

He finally came to a smoke shop and bought a 16-ounce bag of pipe tobacco, store owner James Jeong, 52, said.

Jeong said he has been meticulous about using disinfectant on his hands after each customer pays. But he was concerned that someone from a covid-19 nursing home had broken into his store.

"Oh my gosh," he said as he stood behind the cash register. He politely added that he wished residents to stay home for now.