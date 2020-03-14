Reese Witherspoon advises people to focus on the facts of the coronavirus in the midst of a pandemic

Instagram

His 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-star Kerry Washington makes a similar recommendation before pointing out that people need to stay calm for their immune systems to be strong.

Reese witherspoon It has urged people not to "listen to opinions" about the coronavirus and to stay focused on the facts.

Since Covid-19 started in Wuhan, China, it has started to spread worldwide, with new cases and deaths every day. But while there is a lot of information about the virus, Reese believes that the only suggestions to consider are those based on facts.

"We are doing everything that, you know, people recommend," Reese told the American television program Extra. "I trust science. I … listen to many scientists and follow many people I really trust … I am trying not to listen to opinions. I am listening to facts."

The outbreak led to the premiere of Reese and Kerry Washingtonnew TV show "Little fires everywhere"Being canceled. But reflecting on how she has adapted her lifestyle to cope with the disease, Kerry said she is doing everything she can to strengthen her immune system as much as possible."

"I think it is important to strike a balance of getting as much information as possible so that you can take care of yourself and the people you love," he said. "But I also believe that stress affects the immune system. So also cultivate your calm and find out how to decompress and stay calm so that your immune system can be strong."