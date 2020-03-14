Ray J and Princess Love are about to spill their relationship tea on a new show: watch the video

It seems that Ray J and Princess Love are about to spill tea on the ups and downs of their relationship in a new show on the Zeus network. The Shade Room made this announcement a few hours ago.

‘@RayJ and @princesslove are about to spill their own relationship tea since their Las Vegas incident, during a one-on-one with no producers, no therapists, and no host on a new #Zeus News show called #TheConversation. It opens this Sunday, March 15. Subscribe to @thezeusnetwork to tune in, "TSR captioned his post.

Many people jumped on the comments and said that this would ruin their relationship forever.

Somoene said: ‘Absolutely not seeing this !! They are really losing their minds and despair has reached the next level, "and another follower posted this:" This will ruin your relationship. All money is not good money. "

A follower said, "For some reason, Ray seems like a person who can lie with a straight face," and someone else posted, "When you say 'this is not unscripted programming,' it means it's scripted."

One person asked, "Why don't you just keep the relationship between the two, do you really need to know this critical world?", While another follower said, "There's no way I'm going to put my marriage into this nonsense." anything for a check 🤦🏽‍♀️. ’

Another person said that ‘When women stop loving. We walk and never look back, "and someone else believes that,quot; Princess needs to leave Ray J has been disrespectful many times. "He will never change.

Someone else said, "The princess is too dramatic and she knew who she was when she met him, so no one wants to hear it."

Many fans are seeing that this couple is very similar to Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost. Will you be watching tomorrow?



