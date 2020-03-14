R. Kelly has new criminal charges brought against him in an organized crime case

Photography WENN / JLN

The singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39 ;, awaiting trial behind bars in Chicago, Illinois, questioned through his lawyer the legitimacy of the latest accusations made by two new women.

Federal prosecutors in New York have added a series of new charges to R. KellyThe extortion charge, which includes an accusation of sex with a minor.

The conflicted singer is already to be tried on extortion, sexual abuse and bribery charges in Brooklyn this July (2020), but on Friday, March 13, authorities added claims from two new women, generating additional charges of coercion and temptation. , coercion of a minor, and transportation of a minor across state lines.

One of the alleged victims, only identified in legal documents as "Jane Doe # 5", told authorities that she was a minor when she had sex with the hit maker "I think I can fly" in 2015. The 52-year-old woman She is also accused of filming her exploits with the girl and failing to disclose the fact that she had herpes during their relationship.

The other woman, listed as "Jane Doe # 6," insists that she, too, was exposed to the sexually transmitted disease without her knowledge, as they had unprotected sex in 2017.

In addition to sexual crimes, the musician faces new charges of organized crime, and prosecutors say he used "force, threats of force, physical restraint, and threats of physical restraint."

Kelly, who is behind bars in Chicago, Illinois, awaiting trial on other sexual abuse charges, has always maintained his innocence, and after the updated New York indictment was released, his attorney, Doug Anton, questioned the legitimacy of the latest accusations made against your client.

"It appears that the government has tried to add additional allegations of alleged conduct, with what they believe is more specific," Anton shared in a statement issued to TMZ.

"Why these alleged acts related to the conduct were not known by the government until now, or included in the indictment until now, raises questions for my defense team to be interested in …"

Suggesting that women are fabricating their claims, he continued, "These are serious criminal charges. How does an & # 39; alleged victim & # 39; forget & # 39; such things? Or … maybe … these alleged victims ( sic) are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even pressured by their peers if they want, years later, that the alleged relationship in which they participated freely and voluntarily, now, in the It was #metoo, it should be classified as & # 39; bad & # 39; or & # 39; abusive & # 39;. and continually seek to add facts, albeit not true, to their story, to make the alleged events as crazy as possible possible ".