Quest for the first small Colorado basketball championship in 63 years denied by coronavirus – Up News Info

The last time basketball squeaks on hardwood sounded so sweet in Mead was so long ago that living in this small Colorado farming community meant car wheels creaking on gravel roads and the cold mornings of winter beginning with a run to a sunny house on Longs Peak in the distance. Swanson's television dinner cost 75 cents, and one of those crazy Newton trios was disturbing the peace by setting off a fire alarm to celebrate the Mavericks' trip to the 1957 state championship.

"He was a gunner on the court and had bird feet so pitiful that I was afraid to wear my basketball uniform in public," said Rich Newton, 80, giggling among tokens of an oxygen tank that is now his constant companion.

“Before Roland, Ron and I were born, the doctor only heard two heartbeats in Mom's belly, so he didn't see me coming. I guess I surprised him. So, among Newton's triplets that gained status in ‘57, I was always known as the last to come out. What else are you going to call me dad?

Well, you could call Rich and two brothers, three of the five starters from that magical season, the only state basketball champions in the history of a very proud and hard-working community 32 miles north of Denver. The triplets are legendary in Mead to this day. They were born in the abandoned town hall, which also housed a basketball court built as a project by the Works Progress Administration to lift Weld County from the Great Depression, the children of a beet farmer and a mother who gave birth to 20 – yes, 20 – children.

"The city had perhaps 200 residents at the time," recalled Ron Newton, a guard known for his ball-handling magic at state champions. “Our family was approximately 10 percent of the population. Some people called it Newtonville.

Mead had never seen anything like Newton's triplets, and always thought a state championship flag was a blessing. Well, at least until this year, when a high school that closed in 1961, only to be reborn as the population along the Front Range exploded earlier this century, recreated the magic of basketball.

The current edition of the Mavericks lost this season's opening game in overtime and then won 25 games in a row, reaching the Class 4A semifinals.

Feeling unbeatable, current Mead players sat down to breakfast early last week with Rich and Ron Newton to eat burritos at Maggi’s Kitchen, while exchanging stories and sharing dreams.

"We definitely felt like we were going to win the championship this year," said veteran Trey Ward, a strong shooter on a high-scoring Mead team whose defense was anchored by second-year center 6-foot-11 JP Shiers.

Then, less than 12 hours before embarking from Mead on a quest for vision for the most memorable athletic moment since 1957, the cell phone on Mavericks coach Darin Reese's nightstand exploded with text messages after the midnight, in the early hours of Friday morning. Reese couldn't believe what he was seeing:

His team's championship dream had been denied by the rapid coronavirus, which forced officials from the Colorado High School Activities Association to make the painful decision to cancel state boys and girls tournaments.

So instead of getting into SUVs for a dizzying trip to Denver for the Final Four, the heartbroken Mead players gathered near the high school whose doors had been closed against the pandemic, they took turns somberly autographing a soccer ball. Basketball and they walked together toward the front door of his Coach's House, he rang the bell and gave Reese a keepsake so he would never forget them.

"I didn't see it coming," Reese admitted. "I have to admit that they left me speechless, holding that ball. I told them that canceling the tournament did not take away anything they achieved. But everything is still so crude. Take away that opportunity, without closing the season, either because of a loss or with us holding the state championship trophy? That's what makes it so difficult. "

On Friday afternoon, I was the unlucky fool who broke the sad news to Rich Newton: The coronavirus had ended Mead's winning streak at 25. Due to great public health precaution, the Mavericks were not going to get a chance to beat Northfield in their 5:30 pm game at the Denver Coliseum.

"Is that true? I dreamed of the Mavericks winning state. You're bringing me back to reality," Rich Newton growled at me from the end of a phone conversation. "Son of …"

Yes, the distance between the Mead High gym and the same arena where the Mavericks won the state 63 years ago is only 32 miles. "We used to call it the Washington Highway," said Ron Newton, who still remembers scoring 22 points in the Class B state championship game to beat Wiggins 55-52 on March 6, 1957, as if it were yesterday.

But when the legitimate shots to win the state championship are 63 years apart, the distance between Mead and basketball glory can seem as long as Longs Peak to the moon.

"Devastating. We are all devastated," Ward said.

He graduates this spring on a soccer scholarship at CSU-Pueblo, but refuses to believe that these Mavs will not be allowed to return to the field ever again, even if the threat of the coronavirus fades.

"You want to finish what we started," Ward said. "This is very shocking. I guess it still hasn't really hit me. It doesn't feel real. It feels fake. "