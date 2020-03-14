Public health officials confirm 11 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County; 2 Hospitalized – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials on Saturday confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus for Los Angeles County, bringing the county total to 53 current cases.

In a press release, authorities said two of the cases were exposed during a recent trip, while four of the cases had close contact with a confirmed case. The remaining five cases had an unknown source of exposure at this time.

To date, the county has reported 53 cases in total, eight of which are due to community transmission. Authorities said two of the confirmed cases Saturday were hospitalized.

Amid a growing broadcast, officials urge the public to continue practicing social distancing.

"As expected, we are seeing an increase in community outreach, and as more tests are conducted, we will continue to see significantly more cases," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health .

“Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to stem the spread of COVID-19 to minimize pressure on our healthcare system and other service providers. This means strictly complying with the requirements of social distancing, practicing good hygiene, such as frequent hand washing, and caring for the most vulnerable members of our community. Do not call 911 to request the COVID-19 test and do not go to our emergency rooms unless you are seriously ill and require emergency care. If you have a respiratory illness and want to know if you should be tested for COVID-19, it is best to call your healthcare provider or, if you don't have a provider, call 2-1-1 for help finding a doctor near you. from you, "he added.